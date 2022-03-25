Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

BPCGY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

