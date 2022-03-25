Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

ALGS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

