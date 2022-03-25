JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of JKS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,260,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37.
JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.
About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
