JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.