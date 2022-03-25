JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOAN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

