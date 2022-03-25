Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 429,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,187,424 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

