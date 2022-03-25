JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.00.

ABC Technologies has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.05.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

