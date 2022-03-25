JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Shares of BTVCY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.47. 9,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

