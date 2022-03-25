JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 1.9%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.24). Approximately 118,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 410,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($11.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.44) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.93) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 774.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 808.84.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

