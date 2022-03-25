Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$6.30 during trading on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

