Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.93. 141,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kaman by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

