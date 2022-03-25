Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $384,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

