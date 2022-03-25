KARMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. KARMA has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004347 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043079 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.