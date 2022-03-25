Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.51.
KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,583. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $598.94 million and a PE ratio of 27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Karooooo (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
