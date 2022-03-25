Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.51.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,583. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $598.94 million and a PE ratio of 27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

