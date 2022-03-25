KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.30. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

