KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 66,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,285,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

