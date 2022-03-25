Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on Kering in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €778.83 ($855.86).

KER opened at €577.20 ($634.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €623.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €655.99. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

