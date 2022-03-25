Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $134.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

