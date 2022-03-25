Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

