Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,478 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,128,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.