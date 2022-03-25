Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

