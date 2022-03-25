Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after buying an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

