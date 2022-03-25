Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 546 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $138.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

