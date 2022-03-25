Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.