Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $231.04 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.85 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

