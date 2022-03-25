Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

