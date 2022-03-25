Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

