Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. 56,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

