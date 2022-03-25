Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 381.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 367.17 ($4.83).

KGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.67) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LON:KGF opened at GBX 263.90 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

