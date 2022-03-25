Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.48.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

