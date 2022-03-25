Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.48.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
