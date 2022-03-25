Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

