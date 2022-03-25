Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €64.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($70.33) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.00 ($105.49).

FRA:KGX traded down €9.30 ($10.22) on Friday, hitting €62.04 ($68.18). 888,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.09.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

