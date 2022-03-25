Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €86.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.42 ($110.35).

FRA:KGX opened at €62.04 ($68.18) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €78.33 and a 200-day moving average of €87.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

