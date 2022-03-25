Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

