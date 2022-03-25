Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in March

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 141,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.