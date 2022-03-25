Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in March

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 141,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
