Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Worldwide’s fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in the near term. It is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2022. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices. However, higher raw material and production costs may hurt its margins. Increased operating costs, such as energy costs might affect its profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also affect its performance.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

