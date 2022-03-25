Kusama 1-Day Volume Hits $75.65 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $167.37 or 0.00377577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $75.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 584.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

