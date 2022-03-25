La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

LZB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,641,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.