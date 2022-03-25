Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,589. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $243.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average of $283.14.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

