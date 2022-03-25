Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$21.50

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

VanEck ETF Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

