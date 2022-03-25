Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPSGet Rating) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

