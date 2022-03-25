LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,272,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

