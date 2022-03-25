Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 11,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.