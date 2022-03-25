Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 11,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
About Leonardo (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.