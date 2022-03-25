LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $116,909.19 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. LHT has a market cap of $116,909.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

