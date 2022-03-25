Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.24) to GBX 241 ($3.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.22).

LON TRN opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.32. The company has a market capitalization of £960.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.67).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

