Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will report $56.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,091%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $347.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,750. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% during the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

