Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 113,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.