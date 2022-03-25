Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.84 or 0.07007672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00279006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00820600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00105325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00451679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00447493 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.