Loop Capital Trims Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Target Price to $4.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $11,050,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,827,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

