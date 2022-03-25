Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

